(Senior) Laboratory Executive

ESSENTIAL qualifications include: (1) a University degree in a relevant field; (2) 2 to 3 years work experience in a molecular biology lab preferably with experience of murine models; (3) basic principles and practices in the fields of biology, physiology and/or chemistry; (4) ability to speak and write clearly in English

Preference will be given to candidates with knowledge of (i) Principles, techniques and terminology used in cancer biology; (2) Laboratory scientific resource material; laboratory equipment and its care; (3) Methods of scientific research and relevant scientific theories; (4) Government guidelines and regulations pertinent to laboratory safety and security; (5) Packaging and shipping of diagnostic, infectious and hazardous materials; (6) Appropriate computer operations, software and peripherals; (7) General rules for safe exposure and handling of chemical and biological hazards; (8) IRB, OSHE & IACUC regulations; (9) Principles, techniques and terminology used in the examination of clinical and animal samples as well as common lab techniques required for work on laboratory animals

