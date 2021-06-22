Senior Media Relations Advisor

You will collaborate with Senior Public Affairs Advisorso inform media and stakeholder engagement strategy planning and implementation.

You will liaise with critical IDRC stakeholders including planning and implementing engagement activities and monitoring and evaluation. You also will build, manage, and strengthen relationships with key media; develop and disseminate media messages, products, and briefing material; identify media engagement opportunities for IDRC staff; and lead and coordinate IDRC spokesperson preparation and training.

Candidate Profile

Education

University degree preferred in communications, journalism, public relations or in a specialization related to the position

Experience

Position requires five to seven years of recent communications and media relations experience with a strong focus on building, managing, and strengthening relationships with key media, and on social and on-line media platforms, which includes:

developing and implementing media strategies, systems and engagement opportunities for targeted audiences;

acting as a primary contact and a spokesperson for all media inquiries;

building, managing and strengthening relationships with key media;

monitoring, assessing and responding effectively to media inquiries;

analyzing issues and providing timely strategic media advice to management and senior staff; and

writing and editing media advisories and releases; media questions and answers; and key messages, speeches and briefing notes for management and senior staff.

Experience collaborating and coordinating with an organization's satellite/regional/international offices is an asset.

Experience in stakeholder engagement is an asset.

Language

Bilingual position (English and French) at an advanced level

Knowledge

Sound understanding of IDRC’s mandate, its activities, and the environment in which it operates

Excellent knowledge of the current media landscape, as well as social and on-line media strategies and practices

Knowledge of the Government of Canada media relations policies and procedures and their relationship to Crown Corporations is a desirable asset.

Competencies

Highly developed interpersonal, oral, and public speaking communications and professional writing skills

Ability to engage and “pitch” stories to media representatives

Ability to analyze and provide clear and articulate strategic advice to persuade, influence and inform

Strong leadership and project management skills

Ability to prepare, organize and deliver presentations tailored for different audiences

Ability to manage multiple tasks and competing priorities, work independently and collaboratively as part of a team and meet tight deadlines

Proven good judgment to support decision-making and knowing when a situation needs to be escalated

Initiative, tact, creativity, and flexibility

Additional Information

This job description is currently under review, the duties and responsibilities are subject to change to ensure continued alignment to the Centre’s strategic imperatives.

We appreciate your interest, however, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

IDRC is committed to creating and fostering a respectful, diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace culture that reflects the people’s lives we impact and the Canadian community we work within, where everyone is comfortable being their authentic selves. We welcome Indigenous peoples and persons from all races, ethnicities, gender identities and expressions, sexual orientations, and physical or mental abilities to be part of our team.

We strive to ensure barrier-free selection processes. If you are contacted regarding a job opportunity, testing or interview, please advise the HR representative of the accommodation measures that must be taken to enable you to be assessed in a fair and equitable manner.

Who can apply? Canadian citizens and permanent residents.