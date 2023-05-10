Senior Research Scientist - Prof. Ashok Venkitaraman

Are you a biomedical researcher motivated to pursue an outstanding career in cancer research? Cancer will affect more than 1 in 3 Singaporeans. At the Cancer Science Institute (CSI), our mission is to be at the global forefront of research to overcome this scourge. Our innovative international faculty, cutting-edge facilities, supportive working environment and competitive package together enable each of our staff to realize their maximum potential. We now seek a Senior Research Scientist to join the team of our new Director, Prof. Ashok Venkitaraman, who has recently joined us from the University of Cambridge (see https://www.csi.nus.edu.sg/web/ashok-venkitaraman/). This is an exciting opportunity to work closely with a world-leading cancer researcher to undertake pioneering research on the role of genome instability in human carcinogenesis (eg., see Venkitaraman Science (2014) PMID:24675954 and Venkitaraman DNA Repair (2019) PMID:31337537).
Duties And Responsibilities
- Peptide library construction
- Preparation of reagents and materials for synthetic peptide library construction
- Design and synthesis of synthetic peptide libraries
- Design and synthesis of individual synthetic peptides
- Screening
- Candidate will oversee the screening of peptide libraries against selected targets
- Data analysis
- Candidate will oversee the analysis of results of peptide synthesis and peptide based screening
- Education
- Oversee training personnel for relevant techniques and equipment
Qualifications
- Basic requirements
- PhD with 3 years relevant post-doctoral experience
- Strong track record of research achievement evidenced by high-quality publications in a relevant field
-
- High-level experience in hands-on use of a wide range of relevant research methods
- Skills in working independently and creatively to solve experimental problems
- Effective communication and presentation skills, with experience in communicating scientific work including scientific papers, presentations and reports.