Senior Research Scientist - Prof. Ashok Venkitaraman

Are you a biomedical researcher motivated to pursue an outstanding career in cancer research? Cancer will affect more than 1 in 3 Singaporeans. At the Cancer Science Institute (CSI), our mission is to be at the global forefront of research to overcome this scourge. Our innovative international faculty, cutting-edge facilities, supportive working environment and competitive package together enable each of our staff to realize their maximum potential. We now seek a Senior Research Scientist to join the team of our new Director, Prof. Ashok Venkitaraman, who has recently joined us from the University of Cambridge (see https://www.csi.nus.edu.sg/web/ashok-venkitaraman/). This is an exciting opportunity to work closely with a world-leading cancer researcher to undertake pioneering research on the role of genome instability in human carcinogenesis (eg., see Venkitaraman Science (2014) PMID:24675954 and Venkitaraman DNA Repair (2019) PMID:31337537).