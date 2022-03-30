Senior Research Scientist - Prof. Ashok's Lab

Are you a biomedical researcher motivated to pursue an outstanding career in cancer research with a focus on structural biology? Cancer will affect more than 1 in 3 Singaporeans. At the Cancer Science Institute (CSI), our mission is to be at the global forefront of research to overcome this scourge. Our innovative international faculty, cutting-edge facilities, supportive working environment and competitive package together enable each of our staff to realize their maximum potential. We now seek a Research Scientist/ Senior Research Scientist to join the team of Prof. Ashok Venkitaraman. This is an exciting opportunity to work closely with a world-leading cancer researcher to undertake pioneering research on the role of genome instability in human carcinogenesis (eg., see Venkitaraman Science (2014) PMID:24675954 and Venkitaraman DNA Repair (2019) PMID:31337537). This position will be jointly under Dr. Tan Yong Zi, who is an expert on single-particle cryogenic electron microscopy (cryo-EM) (see https://www.tyzlab.com/). His lab is a core member of the Centre for BioImaging Sciences' (CBIS), and have access to high-end cryo-EM microscopes, including a Titan Krios with K3 direct detector and energy filter. The aim of this joint position is to use cryo-EM to help solve the structures of many exciting cancer complexes to help with potential drug development.

Duties And Responsibilities

The position exists to provide

•    Optimisation and performance of structural biological related experiments and projects, particularly in the field of cryo-electron microscopy

•    Sample Vitrification:

o    Proteins will be produced separately, hence experience in protein production is not required, although favoured

o    Candidate will be responsible for optimisation of the vitrification of grids 

•    Data Collection:

o    Candidate will oversee collecting screening and high resolution cryo-EM data from the T12 and Krios 

•    Data analysis:

o    Candidate will oversee processing the data and producing cryo-EM maps from high resolution Krios data collections

o    Candidate will help setup the processing pipeline for CSI

•    Education:

o    Oversee training personnel from both CSI and Tan lab on cryo-EM

 

Qualifications

o    PhD in cryo-EM or structural biology related field
o    Firm understanding of the principles of cryo-EM 
o    Experience in single-particle cryo-EM sample vitrification, data collection and data processing
o    Good publication record
o    Excellent written and spoken English
o    Friendly and personable

