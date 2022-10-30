Senior Research Scientist - Prof. Daniel Tenen's Lab

A position is available immediately for an extremely motivated Ph.D., M.D., or M.D./Ph.D. with a strong background in bioinformatics. The successful candidate will help to design experiments, analyse data, write papers and grants, including fellowships, and mentor and direct PhD students. Projects involve RNA biology with relevance to cancer, the oncofetal protein SALL4 in cancer, or both; a list of publications can be found at http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/?term=Tenen+DG
Qualifications:
- A Ph.D., M.D., or combined with research experience from postdoctoral work
- Expertise in RNA biology preferred
- Strong background and working knowledge of bioinformatic analysis
- Basic molecular and cellular biology knowledge desirable but not necessary
- Experience with analyses of human clinical samples, RNA sequencing and other genomic techniques, and/or CRISPR genome editing is highly desirable
- A proven track record in the form of publications in top international English language journals
- Ability to communicate in written and spoken English
Applications should include curriculum vitae, publication list, and names and contact information (including telephone numbers) of 3 referees. Request that letters of recommendation be sent to [email protected] (informal email recommendations are fine). Include a summary of your past research experience, a description of your long term plans, as well as ideas for at least two projects that you might want to work on in Dr. Tenen's lab (half page each is fine, have fun with this!).
Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.