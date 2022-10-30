Senior Research Scientist - Prof. Daniel Tenen's Lab

Qualifications:

A Ph.D., M.D., or combined with research experience from postdoctoral work

Expertise in RNA biology preferred

Strong background and working knowledge of bioinformatic analysis

Basic molecular and cellular biology knowledge desirable but not necessary

Experience with analyses of human clinical samples, RNA sequencing and other genomic techniques, and/or CRISPR genome editing is highly desirable

A proven track record in the form of publications in top international English language journals

Ability to communicate in written and spoken English

Applications should include curriculum vitae, publication list, and names and contact information (including telephone numbers) of 3 referees. Request that letters of recommendation be sent to [email protected] (informal email recommendations are fine). Include a summary of your past research experience, a description of your long term plans, as well as ideas for at least two projects that you might want to work on in Dr. Tenen's lab (half page each is fine, have fun with this!).

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.