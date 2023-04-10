SHAPE-SEA’s Research Grants Programme 2023

About SHAPE-SEA

The Strengthening Human Rights and Peace Research/Education in ASEAN/Southeast Asia Programme (SHAPE-SEA) was borne out of a desire by Southeast Asian human rights and peace scholars to establish ways to develop and strengthen the capacities and knowledge of fellow academics working in the region. It is a joint program of the ASEAN University Network- Human Rights Education Theme (AUN-HRE) and the Southeast Asian Human Rights and Peace Studies Network (SEAHRN). SHAPE-SEA is supported by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA).

SHAPE-SEA’s vision is to strengthen the protection and promotion of human rights and peace in Southeast Asia/ASEAN through education and research. It aims to support research efforts that contribute to creating a culture of human rights and peace in Southeast Asia.

About RGP 2023

The Research Grants Programme (RGP) is the flagship program of SHAPE-SEA. Since 2015, we have supported 58 projects that aim to identify and critically analyze issues and identities remain under-represented in regional human rights and peace spaces and discourses. It aims to provide research opportunities, as well as financial, content, and technical support for academics, students, and researchers based in Southeast Asia, who are interested in conducting studies on issues of human rights and/or peace at the local, national, and regional levels.

We are proud to announce that we will, once again, offer support for emerging scholars and students based in Southeast Asia through Research Grants Programme (RGP 2023).

Research Scope and Focus

The qualified research projects must cover at least one of the following themes:

Academic Freedom

Peace, Conflict and Human Security

Safe and Dignified Migration

Democracy and Justice

Cultures, Values and Identities

Technology, Human Rights and Peace

Business Accountability

Gender and Human Rights

Marginalized groups

Who we are looking for

RGP 2023 aims to build capacity and offer opportunities for emerging scholars and graduate students to contribute to knowledge on critical issues in Southeast Asia. Our grantees must be able to exhibit knowledge about the issue to be tackled by the study. This includes the ability to set objectives, scope and limitations, as well as the ability to articulate context and research problems. He/She/They are expected to have a good grasp of research tools and analytical framework to implement/deliver the intended and proposed study.

The research project must be able to contribute to efforts aiming to achieve gender equality and environmental protection. This includes identifying potential impacts of the study (both implementation and outcomes) and action points to achieve set goals. Research applications must be able to possess strong qualities related to SHAPE-SEA’s principles with its vision regarding conducting research on human rights and/or peace in Southeast Asia.

RGP for Emerging Scholars

Applicants must be lecturers and researchers, either as individuals or in small teams, with 5 years of experience (max.) and affiliated with a Southeast Asian academic centre/institution . Applicants will have 9 to 12 months (depending on the size and scope of the study) to complete their research projects with a maximum grant of Thai Baht (THB) 250,000 per research. The research will focus on either a national/local or regional issue(s) concerning either human rights or peace (or both). Any research covering more than one research theme is most desired.

RGP for MA & PhD students

Applicants must be citizens of Southeast Asia countries and based in any tertiary institution in Southeast Asia. The applicants must complete their projects in twelve (12) months, for a maximum grant of THB 50,000 for MA students and THB 100,000 for PhD students for PhD Thesis Support Programme. It can be used to support data collection and analysis. The research will focus on either a national/local or regional issue(s) concerning either human rights or peace (or both). Any research covering more than one research theme is welcomed.

Submission of Required Documents

All applicants are expected to submit required documents on or before May 15, 2023: [email protected].

For a list of all grant benefits and requirements, visit this link.