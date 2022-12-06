Southeast Asian Media Studies Journal - Call for Papers

The theme for Southeast Asian Media Studies Journal regular issue 5.1 is Current Trends in Southeast Asian Media Studies. Submissions should address questions about current trends and directions in national and international media industries in the Southeast Asian region. Papers about specific media works, genres, companies, and artists are also welcome.
Areas of interest include but are not limited to the following:
- Digital Culture
- Environment, Risk and Sustainability
- Health Communication
- Media and Democracy
- Media Industries and Cultural Production
- Media Literacy Education
- Popular Culture
- Southeast Asian Cinemas
Process:
Interested authors submit a 500-word abstract with 5 keywords, a list of 5 main references, and a short bionote of up to 50 words.
Deadline: 15 December 2022
Target dates:
|
Publication of Call for Extended Abstracts
|
1 November 2022
|
Deadline for abstract submission
|
15 December 2022
|
Deadline for abstract submission
|
15 December 2022
|
Notification of accepted abstracts
|
1 January 2023
|
Deadline for full paper (approx. 6000-7000 words) submission
|
1 February 2023
|
Double-blind peer review process
|
February – April 2023
|
Revised paper due
|
May – June 2023
|
Target publication date
|
September 2023
Authors wishing to submit reviews of academic books and/or media events are encouraged to contact the Editor-in-Chief with a proposal.
Submissions and inquiries:
Submit abstracts and review proposals and direct all inquiries to the Editor-in-Chief at [email protected]
For information about the journal, please visit: https://seamsa.org/seamsjournal/