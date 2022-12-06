Southeast Asian Media Studies Journal - Call for Papers

Areas of interest include but are not limited to the following:

Digital Culture

Environment, Risk and Sustainability

Health Communication

Media and Democracy

Media Industries and Cultural Production

Media Literacy Education

Popular Culture

Southeast Asian Cinemas

Process:

Interested authors submit a 500-word abstract with 5 keywords, a list of 5 main references, and a short bionote of up to 50 words.

Deadline: 15 December 2022

Target dates:

Publication of Call for Extended Abstracts 1 November 2022 Deadline for abstract submission 15 December 2022 Notification of accepted abstracts 1 January 2023 Deadline for full paper (approx. 6000-7000 words) submission 1 February 2023 Double-blind peer review process February – April 2023 Revised paper due May – June 2023 Target publication date September 2023

Authors wishing to submit reviews of academic books and/or media events are encouraged to contact the Editor-in-Chief with a proposal.

Submissions and inquiries:

Submit abstracts and review proposals and direct all inquiries to the Editor-in-Chief at [email protected]

For information about the journal, please visit: https://seamsa.org/seamsjournal/