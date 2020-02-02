Specialist (International Public Relations)

Hokkaido University, which has been selected as a Top Global University Project by the Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT), is currently looking to recruit an international public relations specialist to join the Public Relations Division, General Affairs and Planning Department.
Qualifications
(1) Native English speaker or equivalent
(2) Ability to communicate in Japanese
(3) Able to explain research and other complex topics in a way that is approachable
for a general audience
(4) Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
(5) Flexible and able to work as a part of a team
(6) Experience managing and developing websites preferred
(7) Proficiency with Adobe software (Photoshop, Illustrator, Premier, etc.) preferred
(8) Past work experience in public relations with a university, research institution, or
business preferred
(9) Knowledge and communication skills in a foreign language in addition to
Japanese and English (e.g. Chinese, Russian, Korean) preferred
Contract length
From as early as possible from April1, 2020 to March 31st, 2021. The contract is renewable depending on evaluation, budget and other conditions. However, the contract length will not surpass five years.
The successful candidate will work with a team leader and other specialists to conduct
the following activities.
(1) Disseminating information to an international audience concerning the university
and its research activities
(2) Creating and publishing English news articles and press releases
(3) Creating content for the university’s social media channels
(4) Developing digital content (e.g. short videos)
(5) Developing PR materials such as brochures
(6) Attending and organizing events and other PR activities on campus, in Japan and
abroad
(7) Responding to inquiries from the media and public
(8) Data management (e.g. journalist and article databases)
(9) Other duties related to international public relations activities
For more details: https://www.global.hokudai.ac.jp/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/0129_Special...