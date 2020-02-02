Specialist (International Public Relations)

Qualifications

(1) Native English speaker or equivalent

(2) Ability to communicate in Japanese

(3) Able to explain research and other complex topics in a way that is approachable

for a general audience

(4) Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

(5) Flexible and able to work as a part of a team

(6) Experience managing and developing websites preferred

(7) Proficiency with Adobe software (Photoshop, Illustrator, Premier, etc.) preferred

(8) Past work experience in public relations with a university, research institution, or

business preferred

(9) Knowledge and communication skills in a foreign language in addition to

Japanese and English (e.g. Chinese, Russian, Korean) preferred

Contract length

From as early as possible from April1, 2020 to March 31st, 2021. The contract is renewable depending on evaluation, budget and other conditions. However, the contract length will not surpass five years.