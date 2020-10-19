Specially Appointed Assistant Professor (Komatsuzaki group: Mathematical, Information Science)

1. Name of Recruiting Institution

National University Corporation Hokkaido University

2. Position

Specially Appointed Assistant Professor, one opening

3. Employment Term

One year from the starting date

(Renewal of appointment may be offered up to five years from the starting date.)

4. Department

Institute for Chemical Reaction Design and Discovery

5. Location

Sapporo, Hokkaido (Hokkaido University)

6. Research Field

Mathematical, Information Science on Chemical Reactions and/or Cancer Cell Biology

7. Job description

In the ICReDD Komatsuzaki group, the following research will be carried out mainly to promote integrated research in computational, information and experimental sciences.

(1) Development of the image and signal processing for cancer diagnosis using machine learning approach

(2) Development of the acceleration of exploration of energy landscape by bridging AFIR method and information science such as reinforcement learning

8. Qualifications



(1) PhD degree(s) at the time of appointment

(2) Outstanding achievements and publication ield

(3) Strong motivation to actively engage in new integrations with different fields

(4) Strong motivation for research and other duties related to the management ReDD

9. Desired Starting Date

December 1, 2020 or as early as possible after acceptance is notified (yet, still negotiable)

10. Probation Period

The probation period is one month.

11. Salary

Annual Salary System

*The salary will be determined in accordance with the regulations of Hokkaido University.

12. Working Form

Discretionary labor system for professional work

*The standard working hours for a day is deemed as 7 hours and 45 minutes.

13. Health Insurance and Pension

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Mutual Aid Association Services including Health Insurance and Employee Pension, Workers’ Accident Compensation Insurance and Employment Insurance

14. Measures to Prevent Second-hand Smoke

Smoking in designated areas only

15. Application Materials

(1) Curriculum Vitae

*Free format with an attached profile photo of the applicant, the following information should be included: Name, current address, telephone number and Email address, Date of Birth, academic history, degree(s), license, career history, awards, membership of organizations etc.

*Applicant who has been employed by Hokkaido University from April 1, 2013 (any position, including Part-time Lecturer, Teaching Assistant, Teaching Fellow, Research Assistant and Short-term Support Assistant, etc.) should provide full details of your employment history.

(2) List of research activities, including original scientific papers, book chapters, other publications, presentations in scientific meetings, awards, and other relevant activities.

(3) List of major publications (at most five) * the following information should be included: summary, role, number of citations.

(4) Summary of past and current research (One A4 (or Letter size) page or less)

(5) Prospects and aspirations for future education and research at ICReDD (One A4 (or Letter size) page or less)

(6) A list of two references (including the names, phone numbers)

*All the above application documents must be written in English.

16. Application Deadline

Friday, November 13th , 2020 (JST)

*The deadline must be strictly observed.

17. Application Submission

Files including the documents above should be sent to the following e-mail address:

E-mail: recruit AT icredd.hokudai.ac.jp

*Change AT into @ when sending an e-mail.

*Please put “Application for Specially Appointed Assistant Professor in ICReDD(Komatsuzaki group)” in the subject box.

*Personal information will be exclusively used for the screening.

17. Inquiries

Prof. Tamiki Komatsuzaki

Institute for Chemical Reaction Design and Discovery (ICReDD) and Research Institute for Electronic Science, Hokkaido University

Kita 20 Nishi 10, Kita-ku, Sapporo Hokkaido 001-0020 Japan

Phone: +81-11-706-9434

E-mail: tamiki AT es.hokudai.ac.jp

*Change AT into @ when sending an e-mail.