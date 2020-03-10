1. Name of Recruiting Institution

National University Corporation Hokkaido University

2. Position and number of openings

Specially Appointed Assistant Professor, one opening

3. Employment Term

From the starting date to March 31, 2021

(Renewal of appointment may be offered until April 30, 2025)

4. Department

Institute for Chemical Reaction Design and Discovery

5. Location

Sapporo, Hokkaido (Hokkaido University)

6. Research Field

Organometallic Catalysis

7. Job description

Research on the creation of chemical reactions by developing new catalytic reactions using transition metals

8. Qualifications

(1) PhD at the time of appointment

(2) Outstanding achievements and publications in the research field

(3) Strong motivation for research and other duties related to the management of the ICReDD

(4) Efficient communication skills in English for research activities

(5) Ability to conduct research activities effectively both independently and in a team

(6) International experience preferred

9. Desired Starting Date

May 1, 2020 or as early as possible after acceptance is notified (yet, still negotiable)

10. Probation Period

The probation period is one month.

11. Salary

Annual Salary System

*The salary will be determined in accordance with the regulations of Hokkaido University.

12. Working Form

Discretionary labor system for professional work

*The standard working hours for a day is deemed as 7 hours and 45 minutes.

13. Health Insurance and Pension

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Mutual Aid Association Services including Health Insurance and Employee Pension, Workers' Accident Compensation Insurance and Employment Insurance

14. Application Materials

(1) Curriculum Vitae

*Free format with an attached profile photo of the applicant, the following information should be included:

Name, current address, telephone number and Email address, Date of Birth, academic history, degree(s), career history, awards, membership of organizations etc.

*Applicant who has been employed by Hokkaido University from April 1, 2013 (any position, including Part-time Lecturer, Teaching Assistant, Teaching Fellow, Research Assistant and Short-term Support Assistant, etc.) should provide full details of your employment history.

(2) List of research activities, including original scientific papers, book chapters, other publications, awards, and other relevant activities (item by item).

(3) PDF reprints of major five publications and their summaries

(4) Summary of past and current research (two A4 page or less)

(5) Statement of proposal for your future research (two A4 page or less)

(6) A list of two references (including the names, phone numbers and e-mail addresses)

15. Application Deadline

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 (JST)

*The deadline must be strictly observed.

16. Application Submission

Combine all the documents above into one PDF file and send to the following e-mail address:

E-mail: recruit AT icredd.hokudai.ac.jp

*Change AT into @ when sending an e-mail.

Please put "Application for Specially Appointed Assistant Professor in ICReDD (Sawamura group)" in the subject box.

Or the printed-out documents should be sent to the following address via registered mail with "Application for Specially Appointed Assistant Professor in ICReDD (Sawamura group)" in red ink on the surface of the envelope.

Administrative office of Institute for Chemical Reaction Design and Discovery, Hokkaido University Kita 21 Nishi 10, Kita-ku, Sapporo Hokkaido 001-0021 Japan

*The documents once submitted will not be returned. Personal information will be exclusively used for the screening.

17. Inquiries

Prof. Masaya Sawamura

Institute for Chemical Reaction Design and Discovery (ICReDD), Hokkaido University

Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science, Hokkaido University

Kita 10 Nishi 8, Kita-ku, Sapporo 060-0810, Japan

Phone: +81-11-706-3434

E-mail: sawamura AT hokudai.ac.jp

*Change AT into @ when sending an e-mail.