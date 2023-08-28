Taiwan Innotech Expo 2023: Unveiling Tomorrow's Innovations Today

TIE is a collaborative effort, overseen by an array of prestigious Taiwanese ministries and organizations, including the Ministry of Economic Affairs, National Science and Technology Council, Ministry of National Defense, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Labor, Ministry of Health and Welfare, Ministry of Digital Affairs, Council of Agriculture, National Development Council, Environmental Protection Administration, and Academia Sinica. The event is thoughtfully orchestrated by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI).

This year's TIE is set to surpass expectations with over 1,000 booths ready to showcase an inspiring array of breakthrough inventions and cutting-edge technologies. It's a testament to the boundless creativity and innovation that thrives within Taiwan's inventor community.

Looking back at the tremendous success of TIE 2022, we witnessed a remarkable turnout with exhibitors from 20 countries and a staggering 20,000 visitors who graced the physical exhibition. Additionally, the virtual edition of TIE garnered a whopping 210,000 visits. The bar has been set high, and TIE 2023 promises to elevate the experience even further.

We extend a warm invitation to all tech enthusiasts, innovators, and forward-thinkers to join us on this incredible journey into the future. From future technology, Green Energy, Semiconductor, ICT, mechanical engineering to daily necessities, the expo will be a treasure trove of innovation, offering something for everyone.

The showground will be thoughtfully segmented into three key areas. The Invention Area will host an exhilarating "Invention Competition," where the most prestigious "Platinum Award" will be bestowed upon one of over 500 awe-inspiring inventions. The Theme Pavilions will shine a spotlight on "Innovation Pilot," "Future Technology," and "Sustainability," showcasing the latest, eco-friendly technologies from around the globe. In the Public Service Area, you'll find exhibitors offering peripheral services and patent merchandise. Furthermore, all the unique inventions and products will be available for purchase right here.

To expedite your entry, we encourage you to pre-register and secure your very own entry QR Code. Mark your calendar and seize this extraordinary opportunity to immerse yourself in the forefront of innovation. Taiwan Innotech Expo 2023 promises an exhilarating and enlightening experience for all who dare to explore the boundless world of invention and technology.