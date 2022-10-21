Tech For Good Essay Competition themed “Shaping the Future of Southeast Asia’s Digital Economy”

*Deadline extended to October 31, 2022*

COMPETITION DETAILS

Write an essay of no more than 1,500 words about the digital economy, its challenges, and how its promise can be maximised for the most good in your country and/or Southeast Asia as a whole. You may consider the theme through the lens of sustainability, trust, or equity, though this is not a requirement. You are welcome to freely decide on the direction of your essay, but essays must:

Be aligned with the Competition’s theme;

Be relevant to entrant’s local context or the Southeast Asian region as a whole; and

Be evidence-driven.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

The Competition is free to enter and open to submissions from all youths aged 18-35 years old from Southeast Asia.

Submissions should be no more than 1,500 words in length, excluding any attached charts, tables, footnotes, references, and appendices.

Each entrant may only submit a single entry, formatted as a Microsoft Word file titled “COUNTRY_SCHOOLNAME_FULLNAME”. If not currently in school, entrants should title their word file “COUNTRY_FULLNAME”.

Please read our detailed submission instructions before submitting your essays.

PRIZES

3 winning entries will be selected from each of the partner universities in following categories:

Category 1: Institut Teknologi Bandung

Category 2: Universiti Malaya

Category 3: University of the Philippines

Category 4: Singapore University of Technology and Design

Category 5: Chiang Mai University

Category 6: Vietnam National University

Category 7: Southeast Asia - Open (for all other participants)

KEY DATES

Milestone Date Submission window open 8 September Submission window close 23:59hrs on 31 October 2022, GMT+8:00 Announcing of results Tentative; early November Virtual Awards Ceremony 18 November

More details can be found here.

Submit your essay by 31 October here.