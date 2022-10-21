The Tech For Good Institute invites you to participate in this year’s Tech For Good Essay Competition, themed “Shaping the Future of Southeast Asia’s Digital Economy”. The theme is designed to make leaders of tomorrow think critically about the future of the digital landscape they will shape, especially as digitalisation rapidly transforms Southeast Asia.
*Deadline extended to October 31, 2022*
COMPETITION DETAILS
Write an essay of no more than 1,500 words about the digital economy, its challenges, and how its promise can be maximised for the most good in your country and/or Southeast Asia as a whole. You may consider the theme through the lens of sustainability, trust, or equity, though this is not a requirement. You are welcome to freely decide on the direction of your essay, but essays must:
-
Be aligned with the Competition’s theme;
-
Be relevant to entrant’s local context or the Southeast Asian region as a whole; and
-
Be evidence-driven.
ENTRY REQUIREMENTS
The Competition is free to enter and open to submissions from all youths aged 18-35 years old from Southeast Asia.
Submissions should be no more than 1,500 words in length, excluding any attached charts, tables, footnotes, references, and appendices.
Each entrant may only submit a single entry, formatted as a Microsoft Word file titled “COUNTRY_SCHOOLNAME_FULLNAME”. If not currently in school, entrants should title their word file “COUNTRY_FULLNAME”.
Please read our detailed submission instructions before submitting your essays.
PRIZES
3 winning entries will be selected from each of the partner universities in following categories:
-
Category 1: Institut Teknologi Bandung
-
Category 2: Universiti Malaya
-
Category 3: University of the Philippines
-
Category 4: Singapore University of Technology and Design
-
Category 5: Chiang Mai University
-
Category 6: Vietnam National University
-
Category 7: Southeast Asia - Open (for all other participants)
KEY DATES
|
Milestone
|
Date
|
Submission window open
|
8 September
|
Submission window close
|
23:59hrs on 31 October 2022, GMT+8:00
|
Announcing of results
|
Tentative; early November
|
Virtual Awards Ceremony
|
18 November
More details can be found here.
Submit your essay by 31 October here.