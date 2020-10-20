Unit Manager (Administrative division)

1. Name of Recruiting Institution

National University Corporation Hokkaido University

2. Position

Unit Manager, one opening

3. Employment Term

Three years from the starting date

(Renewal of appointment may be offered until March 31, 2028.)

4. Department

Institute for Chemical Reaction Design and Discovery

5. Location

Sapporo, Hokkaido (Hokkaido University)

6. Job description

Engage the following jobs as a unit manager of ICReDD in the administrative division for promoting internationalization of ICReDD in Japanese and English.

(1) Planning and management related to internationalization activities of ICReDD

・ Planning and management of strategic public relations to disseminate the ICReDD's activities and research achievements

・ Planning and management for the support of researchers such as hospitality systems

・ Planning and management of the support of events at the ICReDD

(2) Researching and practicing in strategic public relations and science and technology communication

(3) Scientific writing about ICReDD's activities and research achievements

(4) Website/SNS/video production for the ICReDD's activities and research achievement

(5) Other tasks under the jurisdiction of the Administrative Division of ICReDD

7. Qualifications

(1) PhD degree(s) at the time of appointment

(specialization: Natural Sciences, especially chemistry is desirable.)

(2) Ability to work in Japanese and English

(3) Experiences in science writing

(4) A strong interest in the research activities of ICReDD and ability to actively engage in its management

(5) Experience in a managerial position (preferred)

(6) Experience in video production (desirable)

(7) Experience of studying abroad (in English-speaking countries) or living overseas (in English-speaking countries) is desirable. It is even more desirable to have work experience overseas.

8. Desired Starting Date

As early as possible after acceptance is notified (yet, still negotiable)

9. Probation Period

The probation period is one month.

10. Salary

Annual Salary System

* The salary will be determined in accordance with the regulations of Hokkaido University.

* It will be determined by taking into account his or her background and the annual salary of the person's previous job.

11. Working Form

Discretionary labor system for professional work

* The standard working hours for a day is deemed as 7 hours and 45 minutes.

12. Health Insurance and Pension

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Mutual Aid Association Services including Health Insurance and Employee Pension, Workers’Accident Compensation Insurance and Employment Insurance

13. Measures to Prevent Second-hand Smoke

Smoking in designated areas only

14. Application Materials

(1) Curriculum Vitae

* Free format with an attached profile photo of the applicant, the following information should be included: Name, current address, telephone number and Email address, Date of Birth, academic history, degree(s), license, career history, awards, membership of organizations etc.

* Applicant who has been employed by Hokkaido University from April 1, 2013 (any position, including Part-time Lecturer, Teaching Assistant, Teaching Fellow, Research Assistant and Short-term Support Assistant, etc.) should provide full details of your employment history.

(2) List of research activities, including original scientific papers, book chapters, other publications, presentations in scientific meetings, awards, and other relevant activities

(3) Summary of business experience (especially describing achievements in science writing, Website/video production, etc.)

(4) A letter explaning your motivation of application and ambition after adoption (One A4 page)

(5) Any certificate of English language proficiency (if you have)

15. Application Deadline

Friday, October 30, 2020 (JST)

*The deadline must be strictly observed.

16. Application Submission

Files including the documents above should be sent to the following e-mail address:

E-mail: recruit AT icredd.hokudai.ac.jp

* Change AT into @ when sending an e-mail.

* Please put “Application for Unit Manager at ICReDD” in the subject box.

* Personal information will be exclusively used for the screening.

17. Inquiries

Yasunori Yamamoto, Administrative Director

Institute for Chemical Reaction Design and Discovery (ICReDD), Hokkaido University

Kita 21 Nishi 10, Kita-ku, Sapporo Hokkaido 001-0021 Japan

Phone: +81-11-706-9641

E-mail: administrative_director AT icredd.hokudai.ac.jp

* Change AT into @ when sending an e-mail.