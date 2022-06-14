Visiting Associate Professor

Qualified candidates for Associate Professor should have a PhD and/or M.D. degree, and an established record of research excellence that is internationally competitive for their career stage. We will offer successful candidates a competitive salary package with generous start-up support, as well as the opportunity to benefit from institutional research funding, well-appointed laboratory space with access to core facilities, and a collaborative and dynamic working environment alongside other exceptional researchers. Successful candidates will be appointed to tenure-track or tenured faculty positions in the National University of Singapore appropriate to their achievements.

Interested candidates should include a covering letter accompanied by: (a) their CV including a full publication list, (b) a summary (in 1500 words) of their key achievements in cancer research that underlie their future research plans, and (c) names of three senior colleagues who are willing to provide letters of reference.