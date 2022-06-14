The CSI’s mission is to better understand the causes of human cancer across Asia, and thereby improve its detection, treatment and prevention for the benefit of patients. Our purpose-built research institute is one of five core-funded Research Centres of Excellence established by the Government of Singapore. Our outstanding researchers and excellent facilities create an energetic environment for ground-breaking science and world-class training. We are hosted by the National University of Singapore, a globally leading research university, empowering multidisciplinary research that spans cutting-edge approaches from the biological, computational, physiochemical and engineering sciences. Our location adjacent to the National University Hospital enables strong synergies with clinicians for fundamental and translational investigation. We are internationally recognized for our innovative achievements in studying the biology of cancers prevalent in Asia, and taking new methods for their treatment from the laboratory to the clinic. Our local and global partnerships mean we work with leading minds from multiple scientific and clinical disciplines from Singapore, the USA and Europe, both within academia and in industry. We now seek applicants for Visiting Associate Professor under the CSI Membership Programme: https://www.csi.nus.edu.sg/web/partnerships-collaborations/csi-membership/
Qualified candidates for Associate Professor should have a PhD and/or M.D. degree, and an established record of research excellence that is internationally competitive for their career stage. We will offer successful candidates a competitive salary package with generous start-up support, as well as the opportunity to benefit from institutional research funding, well-appointed laboratory space with access to core facilities, and a collaborative and dynamic working environment alongside other exceptional researchers. Successful candidates will be appointed to tenure-track or tenured faculty positions in the National University of Singapore appropriate to their achievements.
Interested candidates should include a covering letter accompanied by: (a) their CV including a full publication list, (b) a summary (in 1500 words) of their key achievements in cancer research that underlie their future research plans, and (c) names of three senior colleagues who are willing to provide letters of reference.