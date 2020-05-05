WildTech Reporting Fellowship on conservation technology

Mongabay.org offers an exciting fellowship opportunity. This opportunity primarily involves writing stories that cover conservation technology-related research for our affiliated news site – Mongabay.com. Our fellow will have the opportunity to develop their writing skills and have their news stories be published on our renowned website which boasts over two million global readers every month. This is a part-time, six-month opportunity supported by a special fund created in the memory of Sue Palminteri.

About Sue Palminteri

Sue Palminteri – Mongabay’s WildTech Editor, conservation biologist, professional tennis player, long-time exercise enthusiast, and friend to many – passed away on November 30th, 2019. Her contributions to conservation were immense.

Trained as a conservation biologist, Sue sought out and highlighted new technology developments of use to the conservation and research communities. She earned her PhD studying primate ecology in Peru.

With this program, Mongabay is developing a fellowship in Sue’s name that would honor her interest in conservation, technology, and journalism by providing opportunities for students to gain experience in conservation technology and writing.

What will you do?

Our WildTech Reporting Fellow will be writing roughly six news stories and six interviews on a variety of conservation technology topics over a course of a six-month commitment. Topics will be assigned to our fellow by one of our editors. The Mongabay fellow will work closely with Mongabay journalists and receive writing guidelines and feedback on their news stories before publication, receive a deeper understanding of journalistic programs and processes at Mongabay and receive one-on-one training and mentorship from the editors who work with the fellow.

Program Schedule:

This is a part-time program. The Fellow will be working virtually (at home or wherever they feel most productive) with set deadlines to be met. We are flexible on how many hours per week the fellow is able to work. Some weeks could require more hours than others depending on the editorial stage of each assignment; our Fellow has to be flexible and plan accordingly.

Honorarium:

The WildTech Reporting Fellow will receive a $5,000 honorarium for the duration of the program.

Fellowship Perks:

Publishing experience in a high-profile news outlet

Learning about journalistic programs and processes at Mongabay

Becoming part of a community of passionate and talented writers

Coaching and support:

Meet and greet training session via Skype and Q&A with Mongabay staff



Working with different editors and receiving guidance and feedback

Developing writing skills

Developing interviewing skills

Resume building

Mongabay letters of reference and personal recommendations

Who are we looking for?

Our application process is competitive and we will select one fellow for the term. Below is a list of traits we look for when selecting individuals for our fellowship program:

Excellent communication skills

Self-motivator

Passionate about environmental subjects

Positive attitude

Coachable and open to learning

Strong values – personally and professionally

Problem-solving skills

Interest in conservation technology

Selection Process:

Applicants will be notified in late June. We ask that you do not email asking about the status of your application in the meantime. If selected, you will start in the first month of the term (July 2020).

Required Application Materials:

Applicants are required to submit the following documents (have these items prepared before beginning the application process):

Resume Cover letter

Indicate why you are interested and what values & skills you can contribute to Mongabay.

Indicate whether you have previous experience in conservation technology or related fields. If you don’t, please explain what compelled you to apply for this opportunity.

3. Submit a writing sample from a journal entry or blog article (600 words max.)

Or you can choose one from the following three articles to complete a writing sample

4.Optional: submit an additional writing sample of your own.

Please use our application form to send your materials. Application deadline: June 5, 2020 (12:00 p.m. EST).



For more information, please contact Maria Salazar at maria (at) mongabay.org

For a list of our former interns and contributors, visit our internship bio page.