Young Leaders For Mynamar's Inclusive Democratic Future - Canada Fellowship 2023

CALL FOR APPLICATIONS

YOUNG LEADERS FOR MYANMAR’S INCLUSIVE DEMOCRATIC FUTURE

CANADA FELLOWSHIP 2023

Call for applications on Parliamentary Centre website

Background: To encourage and enable the participation of Rohingya in advancing reconciliation efforts and the crafting of the foundations of Myanmar’s inclusive democratic future the Parliamentary Centre is offering a capacity-building fellowship for young Rohingya leaders. Support for this initiative is made possible by the International Development Research Centre (IDRC).

The Program will equip one young Rohingya leader in Canada with in-depth knowledge and experience regarding the functioning of inclusive parliamentary democracies and practical advocacy and leadership skills. It will also provide them with the opportunity to amplify Rohingya voices and participation in building Myanmar’s future democratic order by using their newly acquired knowledge and skills to provide inputs to the ongoing federal democracy charter process and other reconciliation and democratization efforts.

Over five months, the fellow will get a chance to spend time in several different institutions, such as Canada’s Federal Parliament, provincial assemblies, civil society organization(s) working in the field of inclusive governance, government institutions and, potentially, Canadian media. This approach will expose the fellow to the different perspectives and roles of the various actors in Canada’s federal democracy and the different levels of governance in the Canadian federation. The fellow will also benefit from training opportunities on practical leadership skills, such as advocacy and communication skills, negotiation skills, intercultural communication, networking, and more.

The fellow will be supported to establish and maintain ongoing contacts with elected members, CSOs, and other key actors in the ongoing reconciliation and federal democracy process in Myanmar.

The Parliamentary Centre will cover the travel costs to/back to the internship locations, accommodation costs, local transportation costs, and per diem during the duration of the program. No salary or other remuneration will be provided.

ELIGIBILITY

Required:

Applicants should be Rohingya residing in Canada: citizens, permanent residents, persons granted asylum in Canada or who have applied for asylum and are waiting for a decision.

Age: up to 40 years old.

Strongly preferred:

Familiarity with Myanmar’s political landscape, past and ongoing efforts for peace and reconciliation and the ongoing federal democracy charter process.

Experience participating in these processes or other efforts to promote ethnic reconciliation and inclusion of the Rohingya.

Educational background in public affairs, political science, international development, or another related field.

Duration: the fellowship program will be implemented over a five-month period with an ideal start in early March 2023.