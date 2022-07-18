7th ASEAN Foundation Model ASEAN Meeting is now open for applications

The ASEAN Foundation is pleased to organise the Seventh ASEAN Foundation Model ASEAN Meeting 2022 (7th AFMAM 2022). 7th AFMAM 2022 targets tertiary education students from across ASEAN to understand diplomacy as well as decision-making of ASEAN Member States in addressing regional issues through various high-level ASEAN meeting simulations.

The ASEAN Foundation inaugurated the AFMAM in 2015, held in conjunction with the 27th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia. Since then, he ASEAN Foundation has been implementing the AFMAM in five other iterations, in Lao PDR, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Viet Nam. The 6th AFMAM 2020 was conducted virtually due to the impacts of COVID-19, so as the upcoming 7th AFMAM 2022 that will follow virtual conference arrangements.

Each AFMAM brings its own specific thematic focus. In accordance with the rotating ASEAN Chairmanship, the 7th AFMAM 2022 is bringing up the theme of Cambodia’s Chairmanship: ASEAN A.C.T.: Addressing Challenges Together.

Application Deadline: 24 July 2022

Submit Applications through: bit.ly/ApplyAFMAM2022

Send Inquiries to: [email protected]

Website: https://www.aseanfoundation.org/the_7th_asean_foundation_model_asean_meeting_is_open_for_applications