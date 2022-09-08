The Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) in partnership with the Universitas Amikom Yogyakarta (AUM) and the Pacific and Asian Communication Association (PACA) is holding the International Communication Conference 2022 (ICC2022) with the theme “Reconfiguring Communication Discipline in a Post-Truth Society” on October 27-29, 2022.

The conference will be attended by journalists, academicians, media-related NGOs, and students. It will be held virtually.

ABSTRACT SUBMISSION AND REGISTRATION GUIDELINES:

To facilitate the submission process, please click the link: https://forms.gle/TrAmQzfaJMRxwdUg7

Your abstract will undergo a double-blind peer review by the Technical and Scientific Committee. The results of the review with comments will be sent to the author/s. If a revision is required, the author/s must submit the revised abstract within a week.

If your abstract is accepted, you will be asked to register for the International Communication Conference 2022 (ICC2022) for FREE.

The three-day conference, the e-conference kit, and the e-certificates are all accessible to registered participants. If the paper’s co-authors would like to attend the conference, they are required to make the registration independently.

Please follow this link for more info: International Communication Conference 2022 - Posts | Facebook

Any inquiries, please write to [email protected] (Dr Rudolf Anthony A. Lacerna)

On behalf of the Over-all Chair, ICC 2022

Dr Rudolf Anthony A. Lacerna