In October this year, Springer Nature and the Council of Australian University Librarians (CAUL) signed a transformative agreement (TA) for the first time in the Asia-Pacific region. Members of the CAUL Consortium will be able to publish their research Open Access (OA) in more than 2,000 journals, making this one of CAUL’s largest transformative agreements to date. The framework has been agreed at the consortium level with all 47 member universities across Australia and New Zealand plus seven external institutions participating. This will significantly change the mechanism for disseminating research results from Australia and New Zealand, and will help to expand the reach and influence of research outcome to a wider audience.

In this free online seminar, Mr. Angus Cook from CAUL will talk about the road to the agreement with Springer Nature and their expectations and challenges ahead. In addition, Masakatsu Endo from Springer Nature will explain the significance and structure of Springer Nature's Transformative Agreements, and will also discuss the current situation and issues that need to be addressed in order to establish a Transformative Agreement in Japan.

Details of the seminar are as follows:

Webinar title: A new Transformative Agreement in the Asia pacific and Impact for Japan

Date and time: November 30, 2021, 14:00-15:30 (Japan Standard Time)

Speakers: Mr. Angus Cook from CAUL and Mr. Masakatsu Endo from Springer Nature

Event URL: https://www.springernature.com/gp/librarians/landing/seminar-transformative-agreement-asia-pacific

Registration link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5216357380448/WN_N2_WHvZGS3yLtRbpT4TW2w