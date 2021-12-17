Regional Outlook Forum 2022

The Regional Outlook Forum (ROF), ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute’s flagship event held at the beginning of each year, will be held online on the 6th and 7th of January 2022. This year’s theme “REGIONAL DISRUPTIONS AMIDST GLOBAL RECOVERY”, reflects expectations of a continuing global recovery but with uneven performance across countries in the region driven by differences in Covid-19 vaccination rollout and continuing struggles to control the new Delta variant. ROF 2022 will examine key economic and political dynamics at the regional and national level, informed by global events including major and middle powers contestation and alliances, political and security concerns nearer to home, amidst an on-going pandemic.