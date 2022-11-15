Regional Outlook Forum 2023

ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute’s flagship conference will be held in hybrid format on 10 January 2023. After 2 years of virtual conference format, we are excited to welcome participants back to a physical event at The Shangri-La Singapore for the Regional Outlook Forum (ROF) 2023.

The theme for ROF 2023 is “Understanding the Drivers of Change in a Disrupted World”. Featuring many distinguished speakers, the new hybrid format will facilitate face-to-face interaction and networking among the government and diplomatic community, C-suite executives, and academia participants while also catering for overseas participants to join online.

For more information on ROF 2023, visit www.iseas.edu.sg/rof2023. Early bird promotion happening now until 30 November. Register early to save!

From 10 Jan 2023
Until 10 Jan 2023
Island Ballroom, Shangri-La Singapore
Shangri-La Singapore, 22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350
Singapore
Regional Outlook Forum 2023
Early bird registration deadline: 
30 Nov 2022
Final date to register: 
3 Jan 2023
News topics: 
Politics
Academic disciplines: 
Geopolitics
Socioeconomics
Social anthropology
Institution: 
ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute