Science Journalism Forum 2024

Over the past four editions, SJF has gathered 4500+ attendees and 450+ speakers from 160+ countries, conducting more than 260 sessions in five different languages. SJF proudly returns this year for its fifth edition with the theme “Transforming Narratives: Reshaping the Landscape of Science Journalism”.

SJF24 will examine how emerging technologies, evolving audience expectations, and changing market dynamics are redefining the way science stories are researched, crafted, and delivered. The forum will explore:

Adapting journalist skills to a changing information landscape

Transforming organizations to meet market needs

Shaping Innovative Content Narratives

Embracing technological advancements in science journalism

Grab this opportunity and join SJF now with a 50% discount using the early bird offer. Click the link below to register!

https://sciencejf.com/shop/