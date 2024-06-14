Science Journalism Forum 2024

The Science Journalism Forum is back for its fifth edition! SJF is a fully virtual global event where science journalists, writers, publishers, scientists, students, and academia can share new ideas and thoughts in science journalism. The forum aims to empower all stakeholders with new tools to help them communicate, network, and learn from their peers worldwide.

Over the past four editions, SJF has gathered 4500+ attendees and 450+ speakers from 160+ countries, conducting more than 260 sessions in five different languages. SJF proudly returns this year for its fifth edition with the theme “Transforming Narratives: Reshaping the Landscape of Science Journalism”.

SJF24 will examine how emerging technologies, evolving audience expectations, and changing market dynamics are redefining the way science stories are researched, crafted, and delivered. The forum will explore:

  • Adapting journalist skills to a changing information landscape
  • Transforming organizations to meet market needs
  • Shaping Innovative Content Narratives
  • Embracing technological advancements in science journalism

Join SJF with a 50% discount using the early bird offer.
https://sciencejf.com/shop/ 

From 28 Oct 2024
Until 31 Oct 2024
Virtual
Website: 
Event website
News topics: 
Communication
Science
Academic discipline: 
Social sciences
Institution: 
Asia Research News Partnerships