Virtual surgical planning provides tremendous preoperative insight by anticipating dental and skeletal movements, which greatly increases accuracy and efficiency in dental procedures. The National Dental Centre Singapore (NDCS), with the support of Materialise, will be organising a virtual symposium titled “Virtual Surgical Planning in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery” held on 25th November 2021 to expand the collective knowledge of oral maxillofacial surgeons and further advance the field of dentistry and oral maxillofacial surgery in the region.

Virtual surgical planning (VSP) is revolutionising the field of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (OMS) by providing the ability to visualise patient anatomy and pathologic conditions. In the past, surgical procedures were planned using traditional methods such as stone dental models and 2-dimensional xrays, which has resulted in errors and inaccuracies that impacted surgical outcomes. With virtual surgical planning, dental professionals can make use of artificial intelligence software to establish appropriate reference points, simulate surgeries and reconstruction designs in advance of the surgery. Thus, benefitting patients and dental professionals.

