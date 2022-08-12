Winning by Process: The State and Neutralization of Ethnic Minorities in Myanmar | September 9, 2022, 3:30-5:00PM

Winning by Process: The State and Neutralization of Ethnic Minorities in Myanmar

Join us for the book launch of “Winning by Process: The State and Neutralization of Ethnic Minorities in Myanmar” (Cornell University Press, 2022) co-authored by Jacques Bertrand, Alexandre Pelletier, and Ardeth Maung Thawnghmung. Winning by Process asks why the peace process stalled in the decade from 2011 to 2021 despite a liberalizing regime, a national ceasefire agreement, and a multilateral peace dialogue between the state and ethnic minorities.

Friday, September 9, 2022
3:30PM - 5:00PM

DESCRIPTION
PLEASE NOTE: This event will be conducted in a hybrid format with limited in-person attendance and live broadcast via Zoom webinar. Please follow the registration link to either register via Eventbrite to attend the event in-person OR to access the Zoom registration to attend the event virtually.

OR copy/paste the following links in your web browser to access registration:

Register to attend in-person: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/398966388207
Register to attend virtually: https://tinyurl.com/WinningByProcess

 

Speakers

Jacques Bertrand
Speaker
Professor of Political Science and Director of the Collaborative Master’s Program in Contemporary East and Southeast Asian Studies at the Asian Institute, University of Toronto

Ardeth Maung Thawnghmung
Speaker
Professor of Political Science, University of Massachusetts, Lowell

Nick Cheesman
Discussant
Associate Professor, Department of Political and Social Change; Director, Myanmar Research Centre, Australian National University

Matthew Walton
Discussant
Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science and the Asian Institute, University of Toronto

Rachel Silvey
Chair
Richard Charles Lee Director of the Asian Institute and Professor in the Department of Geography & Planning, University of Toronto

Alexandre Pelletier
Speaker
Assistant Professor of Political Science, Université Laval

 

Contact 
Dasha Kuznetsova

 

Main Sponsor

Asian Institute

Co-Sponsors
Department of Political Science, University of Toronto

From 09 Sep 2022
Until 09 Sep 2022
Add to Calendar
The Asian Institute, 315 Bloor Street West Toronto, Ontario, M5S 0A7 Canada
Toronto
Canada
Websites: 
Winning by Process Book Launch
Register here to attend in-person
Register here to attend virtually
News topics: 
Peace and Conflict
People
Politics
Academic disciplines: 
Peace and conflict studies
Policy studies
Institution: 
University of Toronto
Researchers: 
Alexandre Pelletier