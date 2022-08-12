Winning by Process: The State and Neutralization of Ethnic Minorities in Myanmar | September 9, 2022, 3:30-5:00PM

Friday, September 9, 2022

3:30PM - 5:00PM

DESCRIPTION

PLEASE NOTE: This event will be conducted in a hybrid format with limited in-person attendance and live broadcast via Zoom webinar. Please follow the registration link to either register via Eventbrite to attend the event in-person OR to access the Zoom registration to attend the event virtually.

OR copy/paste the following links in your web browser to access registration:

Register to attend in-person: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/398966388207

Register to attend virtually: https://tinyurl.com/WinningByProcess

Speakers

Jacques Bertrand

Speaker

Professor of Political Science and Director of the Collaborative Master’s Program in Contemporary East and Southeast Asian Studies at the Asian Institute, University of Toronto

Ardeth Maung Thawnghmung

Speaker

Professor of Political Science, University of Massachusetts, Lowell

Nick Cheesman

Discussant

Associate Professor, Department of Political and Social Change; Director, Myanmar Research Centre, Australian National University

Matthew Walton

Discussant

Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science and the Asian Institute, University of Toronto

Rachel Silvey

Chair

Richard Charles Lee Director of the Asian Institute and Professor in the Department of Geography & Planning, University of Toronto

Alexandre Pelletier

Speaker

Assistant Professor of Political Science, Université Laval

Contact

Dasha Kuznetsova

Main Sponsor

Asian Institute

Co-Sponsors

Department of Political Science, University of Toronto