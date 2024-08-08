Applications open: AASSREC Priority Social Science Research Grants

The Association of Asian Social Science Research Councils (AASSREC) Priority Social Science Grant Program supports international collaboration between social science researchers in the Indo-Pacific region to carry out and disseminate high-quality research on complex socio-economic problems of mutual interest.

This program is designed to support research activities involving researchers from at least two different countries in the Asia Pacific region working together on a social science research project. The proposal may include:

Activities to support collaboration in an ongoing research project, where such activities are not possible with existing funding (details of the project and existing funding must be provided)

Activities that help to develop or pilot a new collaborative research project.

Importantly, the research project must be led by a researcher from a low or middle-income country, and at least one of the project participants must involve a researcher from an AASSREC member country. All social science project proposals will be considered but priority consideration will be provided to projects aligned with one of the following five themes:

Advancing Gender Equality

Sustainability and Climate Change

State and Social Transformations

Indigenous knowledge systems

Intergenerational inequality

The grants are being offered as part of AASSREC’s Boosting Social Sciences and their Contribution to Better Lives across the Indo-Pacific program; a partnership between AASSREC and the Global Development Network (GDN), managed by the Academy of the Social Sciences in Australia (ASSA) and supported by the Canadian International Development Research Centre (IDRC).

Grant Period and Funding

This program will fund a minimum of six (6) projects to a maximum of AU$57,750 per project.

Funding is available to support research projects within a 12-month (one year) timeframe, to be undertaken between 1 November 2024 and 31 December 2025.

Eligibility

To be eligible to apply, the Principal Applicant must be a social science researcher and

Living and working in a low or middle-income Asia-Pacific country/territory*; and

Either living and working in an AASSREC member country/territory OR proposing direct collaboration with one or more researchers living and working in an ASSREC member country/territory; and

Employed by a research organisation (university, research institute or government research agency) with capacity to administer and support the proposed project.

Please note, applications must include social science researchers living and working in at least two different countries in the Asia Pacific region.

A list of AASSREC members can be found on the AASSREC website here: https://aassrec.org/members/

How to apply

Applications for funding will open on 1 August 2024 and close at 11:45pm AEST on 12 September 2024.

Grant applications must be completed in English and submitted via the online application portal.

The Application Portal can be found at the following link: https://portal.aassrec.org

For the complete guidelines, visit https://aassrec.org/priority-social-science-grants/