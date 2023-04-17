Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) Scholarships

The Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) in Thailand is offering applicants to its Master and Doctoral degree programs an opportunity to qualify for generous academic scholarships. A large number of no-bond AIT Scholarships are available for students applying for postgraduate programs offered at AIT’s School of Engineering and Technology (SET); School of Environment, Resources and Development (SERD); and School of Management (SOM). As Asia’s leading international higher learning institute, the AIT Scholarships are intended to increase the number of skilled international scientists, engineers, and managers required to meet the future challenges of the emerging Asian Economic Community region and beyond.

AIT Scholarships is a form of financial aid that provides an opportunity for admissible students from all over the world to study together at AIT. It helps subsidize part of the study cost by covering full, or a portion of, tuition for qualified students while the students are responsible for the rest of the tuition, the registration fees (20,000 Baht per semester to maintain student status) and the living expenses (around 11,500‐15,000 Baht per month). Each school has its Selection Committee. The Selection Committee will propose the value of AIT Scholarships grant for each applicant (if eligible) for approval by the School Dean. This AIT Scholarships grant can only be given once before the enrollment and cannot be changed over the entire study period.

Eligibility:

All nationalities;

Meeting AIT’s English Proficiency Requirement (i.e. IELTS-Academic or AIT EET score of 5.0 or above for Master’s and 5.5 for Doctoral program);

Having a four‐year Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university;

Having a master’s degree from a recognized university for Ph.D. applicants and should have a Cumulative GPA of 3.50 in their Master’s degree and 2.75 in their undergraduate program from top universities.

Visit the AIT Scholarships page for more information.

Contact:

AIT Admissions Office

Tel: 02-524 5032, 02-524 5033/5024

Email: [email protected]