Assistant Professor, Department of Special Education and Counselling (Ref: 2201279)

The Department is now seeking academics excited by the prospect of contributing their expertise in the area of special/ inclusive education, or any other relevant areas.

The successful candidate will contribute to the growth and development of the Department that plays a central role in the promotion of special/ inclusive education, such as intervention program, assessment and measurement, neuroscience in special education and connection with innovative technology; pursuing rigorous and cutting-edge research and development projects in relevant areas; and working with different stakeholders in helping and supporting children with diverse needs.

For information on the Department, please visit https://www.eduhk.hk/sec/en/.

https://www.eduhk.hk/cms/f/career/24884/AsstProf_SEC_2201279.pdf