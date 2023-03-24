Assistant Professor, Department of Special Education and Counselling (Ref: 2201279)

The Department aspires to be a leading regional centre for the study of Special and Inclusive Education, Guidance and Counselling, Speech Language Pathology, Learning Disabilities, and Neuroscience in Special Education working collaboratively with schools and service organizations locally and internationally. The Department also aims to be at the forefront of educational changes and offers a wide range of programmes and services for teachers of learners with special needs, and for practitioners and families.
The Department is now seeking academics excited by the prospect of contributing their expertise in the area of special/ inclusive education, or any other relevant areas.
The successful candidate will contribute to the growth and development of the Department that plays a central role in the promotion of special/ inclusive education, such as intervention program, assessment and measurement, neuroscience in special education and connection with innovative technology; pursuing rigorous and cutting-edge research and development projects in relevant areas; and working with different stakeholders in helping and supporting children with diverse needs.
For information on the Department, please visit https://www.eduhk.hk/sec/en/.
https://www.eduhk.hk/cms/f/career/24884/AsstProf_SEC_2201279.pdf