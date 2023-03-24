Associate Professor, Department of Early Childhood Education (Ref: 2300044)

The Department of Early Childhood Education is one of the academic departments in the Faculty of Education and Human Development. We aspire to be a leading centre for the study of Early Childhood Education and work extensively with educators, school leaders, policy makers, and scholars from around the world on various school development projects, knowledge transfer and academic exchange activities.
The Department now seeks applicants for posts at the rank of Associate Professor. We are particularly interested in applicants with expertise and in the following areas:
Child Development; Curriculum and Instruction; Family and Community; Educational Leadership; Special Education in Early Childhood Education
For information on the Department of Early Childhood Education, please visit http://www.eduhk.hk/ece/.
https://www.eduhk.hk/cms/f/career/25071/AssoProf_ECE_2300044.pdf