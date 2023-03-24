Associate Professor, Department of Early Childhood Education (Ref: 2300044)

The Department now seeks applicants for posts at the rank of Associate Professor. We are particularly interested in applicants with expertise and in the following areas:

Child Development; Curriculum and Instruction; Family and Community; Educational Leadership; Special Education in Early Childhood Education

For information on the Department of Early Childhood Education, please visit http://www.eduhk.hk/ece/.

https://www.eduhk.hk/cms/f/career/25071/AssoProf_ECE_2300044.pdf