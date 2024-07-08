Call for Guest Editors and Special Issue Proposals of SEAMSJ

The Southeast Asian Media Studies Journal (SEAMSJ) is the international, bi-annual, blind peer-reviewed, and open-access scholarly journal of the Southeast Asian Media Studies Association (SEAMSA). The journal has published ten issues between 2019 and 2023 and issues 6.1 and 6.2 will be published in 2024. SEAMSJ covers emerging topics with current interest within the theme of media studies in the ASEAN region. All issues were led by guest editors. SEAMSJ is now inviting new guest editors to submit their proposed themes for special issues 7.1 and 7.2 to be published in 2025.

Proposals

A proposal for a special issue must include the following:

The guest editor’s name, academic rank, affiliation, email, and a short biography.

If two potential guest editors submit a joint proposal, include the second guest editor’s full name, academic rank, affiliation, email, and a short biography.

A suggested issue theme (2-8 words) of current interest and within the scope of the journal.

A list of objectives and a list of subtopics to be used in the CfP.

Criteria for Guest Editor Selection

PhD holders

Experts in the proposed field

Published authors of academic/research articles

Excellent command of the English language

Experience as editors and/or peer reviewers

Effective, efficient, and cooperative style of communication

Well familiar with the Chicago Manual of Style

Well familiar with the previously published SEAMSJ issues found here: https://seamsa.org/journal-issues/

Further Details

The guest editors process all submissions and cooperate with the SEAMSJ’s Editor-in-Chief.

SEAMSJ’s Editorial Board facilitates the double-blind peer-review and assists with editing and proofreading submissions accepted for publication.

A special issue takes around 9 months until publication. Publication target dates will be set for 2025 and must be adhered to.

There are no monetary rewards for the position of guest editor.

Application

Guest editor candidates submit their proposals to the Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Alexander J. Klemm, at [email protected].

Deadline

August 1, 2024