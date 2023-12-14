Contribute to a study on researchers' motivation and science communication

Outreach is a buzzword that rattles around research departments, grant applications and research frameworks. Often, it is accompanied by workshops and advice on how researchers should improve and extend their outreach. But do members of the research community want to do it? If so, what is their motivation? If not, why not?

The survey by Dr Catherine Diamond, lead researcher, aims to find out how researchers feel about their part to play in research communication and engagement with the general public.

Outreach activities could include (but are not limited to):

- Speaking to media specialists about your research;

- School visits to explain your topic to children;

- Giving public talks about aspects of your work;

- Writing books, blogs or articles about your research for a lay audience; and

- Using social media or podcasts to communicate your findings.

If primary research is a large part of your work, share your experiences of research outreach and areas where you think researchers could do with more support by answering a few questions.

The survey only takes 5-10 minutes. You can answer it here.

The findings will help research institutions and organisations offer more tailored support, such as workshops or mentoring, for participants in research outreach activities.

For further information please visit the study page here or email Dr Catherine Diamond.