Head of the Department of English Language Education (Ref: 2300455)

We are seeking a highly motivated and experienced scholar to lead the Department of English Language Education. The Head of Department will assume the overall responsibility for academic leadership and strategic direction to the department in line with the vision and mission of the Faculty of Humanities and the University. He/She will report to the Dean of Faculty of Humanities.

Specifically, the appointee is expected to lead new course developments as well as research and other academic and scholarly activities, foster an environment affording the research and teaching in the Department, and oversee the organization and staff planning of the Department. He/She is expected to have strong connections as well as strategic partnership with local and international professional organizations, educational institutions, and research communities to sustain and further consolidate the Department’s strategic position in English Language Education and sociolinguistics, especially in the Greater Bay Area and Asia. In addition, The Head of Department should provide mentorship to novice researchers in the Department and have a commitment to academic excellence, inclusivity, and diversity.

For information on the Department, please visit https://www.eduhk.hk/ele/.

https://www.eduhk.hk/cms/f/career/25546/HoD_ELE_2300455.pdf