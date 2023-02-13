IDRC Knowledge Sharing Advisor

The International Development Research Centre (IDRC) is home to people who share a passion for international development research. We look for employees who believe that knowledge and innovation can help solve the world’s most critical challenge.

An employment opportunity is available for a Knowledge Sharing Advisor for the IDRC's Asia Regional Office in New Delhi, India. The Knowledge Sharing Advisor is expected to promote the Centre’s knowledge sharing objectives, through strategic positioning and knowledge translation for uptake and use, and the communications objectives in the region.

The ideal candidate should be

Able to design and promote activities and communication products and you have great attention to detail.

A skilled communicator with great interpersonal skills characterized by collegiality, tact, and diplomacy.

Able to work well with information technologies, social media, and multimedia production.

For more details on the primary duties and responsibilities, view Job Details.

The role is permanent employment (hybrid work set-up).