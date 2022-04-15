Job Overview

IDRC’s Democratic & Inclusive Governance (DIG) Program funds research and innovation so that people around the world can enjoy the benefits that democracy and inclusive governance bring to everyday life. Our work on democracy and how countries are governed supports tangible improvements for everyone, especially women, minorities, refugees, and other groups that are denied their rightful place in civic life. To empower people to claim their rights and shape the policies and practices that affect them, we connect communities to thought leaders in civil society organizations, universities, and think tanks in their countries and around the world.

Since 2017, the Program has been implementing a five-year partnership initiative entitled Knowledge for Democracy - Myanmar (K4DM) Initiative, in support of building the foundation of local knowledge and analytical capacity of local universities, research organizations, and civil society, together with Global Affairs Canada. The initiative served as a platform to bring together Myanmar’s diverse constituencies and provide opportunities for citizens to participate in the reform process, which came to an abrupt ending in 2021. In 2022, the Initiative is seeking to enter a new three-year phase that will build on Phase I and that will adapt to the new reality of working with Myanmar scholars and activists outside the country. The present anticipatory Job Opening is subject to the approval of this new phase.

As the Program Management Officer, you will contribute to the operation and administration of the K4DM initiative (Phase II), reporting directly to the DIG Director and Regional Director, and working closely with the Senior Program Specialist from the IDRC’s Asia Regional Office in New Delhi, India. This includes playing a key coordination role to manage technical and financial information about a portfolio of several sub-grants and components; tracking and reporting their overall progress as part of the initiative; follow up of individual fellowships, training and research projects, including their deliverables; support events and publications coming out from these fellowships and projects, and communicating information about the initiative. Your principal responsibilities will include initiative coordination and administration, information management, monitoring and evaluation, communications and network development, and liaising with key internal and external constituents mostly in Canada, Myanmar and Thailand.

Master’s degree in a relevant social science discipline such as international development, development studies, political science, international relations, or political economy. A minor in Asian studies is a plus.

Position requires one to three years of relevant work experience, which includes:

Project experience working in developing regions, in particular Burma/Myanmar is an asset

Monitoring and compiling research results

Communicating research, for wide public audiences, using social media and web tools

Preparing reports on technical results and briefing notes as well as minute taking

Building and maintaining partnerships with grantees and funding partners

Coordinating in-person / video conferences and meetings

Monitoring initiative-level budget and results based on project financials

English and Burmese advanced reading, writing, and speaking skills

Understanding of governance issues in conflict, post-conflict and/or transition contexts in Asia, in particular, in Burma/Myanmar, is an asset

Knowledge of project management principles, applied to research projects

Understanding of higher education and research ecosystems, as well as ways to link research to policy

Familiarity with monitoring and evaluation methods is an asset

Value and model diversity, inclusion and equity

Superior multi-tasking with skills for planning, and coordinating

Strong analytical, problem-solving and writing skills to perform reporting-related tasks (e.g. drafting summary reports, synthesis of documents, web writing and copy editing)

Sound MS-Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams), and comfort with internet/website information management software

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

