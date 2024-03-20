The 1st International Conference on AI Sensors & The 10th International Symposium on Sensor Science (AIS-I3S 2024)

The AIS-I3S 2024 is a leading conference that brings together academic leaders, thought leaders, engineers, students, and visionaries from the growing network of sensors and AI communities.

This event would be held from 1 to 4 August 2024, at University Town, National University of Singapore, Singapore.

Led by an exciting array of leading world-class researchers and experts, engage in the latest research presented across 5 symposiums and 14 workshops! The AIS-I3S 2024 is expected to host over 600 participants from both academia and industry, presenting a platform for exciting networking opportunities and active scientific discussions.

For more information about AIS-I3S 2024, please visit our website HERE

Do register for this event early by clicking HERE

