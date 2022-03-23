1st International Integrated-PV Workshop (Online)

To achieve carbon neutrality, the future of our electricity supply will see a massive increase in solar power generation, which will contribute around 50% of the global electricity generation by 2050. The cost of photovoltaics (PV) generated electricity has been declining rapidly in the last decade, competitive to that of coal or gas in most areas. This can be the turning point for PV to diversify its application and integrate into our daily lives. The integrated-PV (IPV) technology will greatly broaden the development of PV industry, delivering PV products with higher added value.

The 1st International IPV Workshop will bring together, for the first time, experts in the area of Building-integrated PV (BIPV), Floating PV, Agro-PV, Vehicle-integrated PV (VIPV) and others to discuss the way forward and generate synergies between the various disciplines. It will provide an exchange between academia and industry about latest technology options and also address concerns and provide solutions for governments and planners.

