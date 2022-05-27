2nd Southeast Asian Media Studies Conference 2022 (SEAMSC'2022)

The theme of this year's conference is "MOVING FORWARD," and abstract submissions are still being accepted at this time.
For more details, visit their website at https://sites.google.com/tarc.edu.my/seamsc2022/welcome
Email: [email protected]
After a successful launch of the Inaugural Southeast Asian Media Studies Conference 2021 (SEAMSC'2021), the Southeast Asian Media Studies Association (SEAMSA) are delighted to announce the 2nd edition of the annual conference, the Southeast Asian Media Studies Conference 2022 (SEAMSC'2022), which will be held from 9-11 June 2022 using a virtual platform.
