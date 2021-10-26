Advancing Science in Southeast Asia Web Conference 2021

We are pleased to share that the INGSA-Asia is supporting the "Advancing Science in Southeast Asia" virtual conference which aims to help strengthen and shape research across the region, in partnership with the Southeast Asian Network for Open Science (SEANOS), the International Science Council Asia Pacific (ISC-ROAP), Citizen Science Asia, Lembaga Ilmu Pengetahuan Indonesia (LIPI), Phenikaa University Vietnam, and other leading universities/organizations across the globe.

The conference features:

a) Pre-recorded videos of discussions on topics such as:

How do we produce quality research?

How do we ensure research outcomes are trustworthy and credible?

How do we ensure that research has impact?

What will research look like in the future?

These videos are captioned in the major native languages of Southeast Asia (Indonesian, Malay, Thai, Tagalog, Vietnamese, and Khmer) and are available for viewing upon login to the platform.

b) Sharing of available infrastructure, programs and networks in Southeast Asia, real-time Q&A with the speakers as well as country-wide breakout rooms for networking and discussions on the conference live day (29th of October).

The target audience includes students and researchers, and is open to anyone interested or engaging in research. Registration for this conference costs only USD $2 and certificates will be provided upon request. Attendees will also have the opportunity to contribute to a publication on science in Southeast Asia. Members of INGSA-Asia are entitled for free registration, and special pricing is available for bulk registrations. If you are interested, kindly contact me or the conference organizers at their webpage: https://sciencesea2021.com/ by the 25th of October. Please feel free to also share this event with your networks. Thank you and wishing you a wonderful weekend ahead!