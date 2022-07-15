The 7th edition of analytica Vietnam, is scheduled to take place from 19 – 21 April 2023, and will witness attendance from the industry’s top buyers and decision-makers, as well as high-quality connections from the science and research sector.

As the industry’s definitive forum, analytica Vietnam gathers all relevant information and the latest developments and is focused on innovative and applied product and system solutions for laboratories in the industrial, research, and science sectors in Vietnam.