The session focuses on the pivotal role of collective learning in achieving transformative adaptation and the need to build resilient communities. The session is designed to engage in discussions, share best practices and explore opportunities for implementing locally-led adaptation principles. Visit this page for more information and registration: https://whova.com/portal/registration/gobes_202403
Asia-Pacific Resilience: Empowering Local Solutions Together
The Asia-Pacific Network for Global Change Research (APN), in collaboration with the Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES), will host the Asia-Pacific Resilience: Empowering Local Solutions Together session at the Fourth Annual #Gobeshona Global Conference (#GGC4) on 8 March 2024 at 11:00-13:00 (Dhaka/GMT+6) or 14:00-16:00 (Japan/GMT+9).
From 08 Mar 2024
Until 08 Mar 2024
Add to Calendar
Virtual
