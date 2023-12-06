Awards Ceremony for the 2023 Academia Sinica Early-Career Investigator Research Achievement Award

The names of awardees for the 2023 Academia Sinica Early-Career Investigator Research Achievement Award have been announced, and the Awards Ceremony was held on December 5 (Tuesday), with AS President James C. Liao presiding and presenting medals and prizes to the awardees.

This year, there are a total of 7 awardees: 3 from the Division of Mathematics and Physical Sciences, 2 from the Division of Life Sciences, and 2 from the Division of Humanities and Social Sciences. Each awardee will receive a NT$300,000 prize and a research grant of NT$300,000, as well as a medal.

This award encourages young scholars in Taiwan to conduct in-depth research that make significant contributions to their scholar’s fields. A total of 94 applications were received this year: 39 from the Division of Mathematics and Physical Sciences, 24 from the Division of Life Sciences, and 31 from the Division of Humanities and Social Sciences. All submissions were strictly reviewed through pre-screening, initial review, secondary review, and final review. Intense competition resulted in the selection of outstanding awardees.

Taiwan only has a small number of national level awards for scholars just starting their careers. This award has been established for more than two decades to encourage young scholars in Taiwan, and has earned significant recognition from the academic community. Many previous awardees have gone on to receive other honors throughout their academic careers.

The names of 2023 Academia Sinica Early-Career Investigator Research Achievement Award awardees are listed below: