CityU researchers invent accurate rapid COVID-19 antibody level test

The antibody level is a potent correlate of immune protection against virus infection, but it varies, depending on the vaccine type, and can decay rapidly. In the post-vaccine era, with the rise of the Omicron variants, it is critical to monitor antibody levels in a fast, cost-effective way, which can help provide an alert about the necessity for revaccination. However, existing antibody testing methods are either only for positive/negative results (like rapid antigen tests) or require equipment in professional laboratories or hospitals for quantification, which is expensive, time-consuming and impractical for routine tests.

A research team led by Dr Chen Ting-Hsuan, Associate Professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at CityU, recently developed a solution by inventing a new rapid antibody test that shows the level of antibodies readable by the naked eye. The findings were published in Science Advances under the title “Microfluidic particle dam for direct visualization of SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels in COVID-19 vaccinees”.

Displaying antibody levels in an easily readable way

“There have many attempts to miniaturize conventional immunoassay, such as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and electrochemistry, into a portable format. However, these miniaturized immunoassays all need a specific reader to pick up signals, big or small, which is expensive and error-prone if operated by untrained users,” explained Dr Chen. “In contrast, our unique device displays the antibody level directly on the chip, allowing users to see the antibody level by viewing the length of the bar on the chip, making it instrument-free and as easy to read as a thermometer, so it is more suitable for ordinary users.”