Cyber Security Summit Hong kong

Jointly organised by the Hong Kong Productivity Council and leading information security organisations in Hong Kong, The Cyber Security Summit (CS Summit) is the flagship cyber security summit in Hong Kong, with the aim to provide participants with the latest information on security trends and developments.

Date: 11-12 September 2023

Time: 9a.m.- 6p.m.

Venue: N201-212, 2/F, New Wing, HKCEC, 1 Expo Drive, Wanchai, Hong Kong

Enquiry: 27885871 Mr Peter TANG, 278885704 Ms June LEE

Email: [email protected], [email protected]

Website: CS Summit 2023 – Securing Enterprises to Prepare for the Post Quantum & AI World

Lead Organiser : Hong Kong Productivity Council

Organisers :

  1. The Cloud Security Alliance
  2. Hong Kong Computer Emergency Response Team
  3. Hong Kong Computer Society
  4. Hong Kong Information Technology Federation
  5. High Technology Crime Investigation Association
  6. Information Systems Audit and Control Association-China Hong Kong Chapter
  7. Internation Information System Security Certification Consortium, Inc
  8. Information Security and Forensics Society
  9. Internet Society-Hong Kong Chapter
  10. Professional Information Security Association

 

 

Hong Kong
China
