Deep Ocean Symposium: Is Mining the Seabed Undermining Our Future?

Deep Ocean Symposium

Join the Deep Ocean Symposium to explore the impact of seabed exploration and mining on our future. Thursday October 31, 2024, 9am to 4pm (Cook Islands Standard Time) Rarotonga, Cook Islands.

Te Puna Vai Mārama and Te Ipukarea Society present Deep Ocean Symposium: Is Mining the Seabed Undermining Our Future? Join us for a thought-provoking discussion from a range of experts on the environmental, economic and community impact of seabed exploration and mining. Hear from keynote speakers Solomon Pili Kahoʻohalahala, known as Uncle Sol, who is Hawaiian Elder of the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument Advisory Council and Native Hawaiian Cultural Working Group, as well as Andrew Sweetman, leader of the Seafloor Ecology and Biogeochemistry research group at the Scottish Association for Marine Science, whose research on the oxygenic properties of deep sea nodules reached global audiences when released earlier this year.

Don't miss this opportunity to delve into this pressing issue, register today to secure your spot.

Registration includes morning tea and lunch.

The symposium will be followed our evening event, a panel discussion and screening of Deep Sea Rising, from 5-7pm.

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/deep-ocean-symposium-is-mining-the-seabed-u...

From 30 Oct 2024
Until 31 Oct 2024
Add to Calendar
The University of the South Pacific, Rarotonga Campus
Rarotonga
Cook Islands
Website: 
Deep Ocean Symposium registration
