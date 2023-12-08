DGIST Appoints Kun Woo Lee, Former Dean of Seoul National University College of Engineering, as the 5th President

□ The Board of Directors of the Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST) held a board meeting on the afternoon of November 27 (Monday) and appointed Kun Woo Lee (67 years old, born in 1955), the former Dean of the College of Engineering at Seoul National University, as the 5th president.

□ Kun Woo Lee graduated from Kyunggi High School and Seoul National University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He earned his master’s and doctoral degrees from MIT.

□ He was appointed as a professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Seoul National University in 1986 and subsequently served as the President of the Korean Society of Mechanical Engineers and the President of the Korean Society for Engineering Education. Currently, he is a professor emeritus in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Seoul National University and a professor by special appointment in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Kookmin University.

□ Lee is a world-renowned expert in Computer-Aided Design (CAD) and has led innovation in engineering education in South Korea. He served as a board member at the Korea Polytechnic University (now the Tech University of Korea) and KAIST. He also served as the Dean of the College of Engineering at Seoul National University and the President of the Korean Society for Engineering Education, demonstrating extensive experience in formulating educational policies in science and engineering. He is an expert in educational administration, having worked at the forefront of educational initiatives.

□ President Lee stated that "DGIST is committed to pursuing high-level research and innovation in various fields for continuous growth and advancement” and that he “will strive to explore new possibilities at the forefront of academia and research to realize a future-oriented vision."

□ Lee, who was appointed president by the Board of Directors, received approval from both the Minister of Education and the Minister of Science and ICT. His term spans four years from the date of approval by the Minister of Science and ICT.