DGIST expands its global student exchange partnerships after concluding agreements with Grenoble INP-UGA in France and NYCU in Taiwan.

□ Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST), led by President Yang Kook, signed credit exchange agreements with two prestigious global universities, National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYCU) in Taiwan and Grenoble INP-UGA in France, on August 15 (Tuesday) and August 23 (Wednesday), 2023, respectively, to expand its global student exchange partnerships. Based on these agreements, DGIST will operate student exchange programs with the two universities, allowing participating students to earn credits by completing regular courses.

□ These agreements were concluded through the collaborative efforts of DGIST, which included President Kuk’s overseas visits in April and the participation of the Center for International Affairs in NAFSA’s Annual Conference & Expo in May. These events provided DGIST an opportunity to establish agreements on student exchange programs with NYCU and Grenoble INP-UGA.

□ NYCU and Grenoble INP-UGA, the universities that recently entered into agreements with DGIST, are globally renowned institutions, with the former representing Taiwan and the latter representing France. Grenoble INP-UGA, ranked 294th in the QS World University Rankings, is a university in Grenoble, a city in France known as a hub for advanced technology industries. It is part of grandes écoles[1], France’s top educational institutions. NYCU, ranked 217th in the QS World University Rankings, is a prestigious public research university in Taiwan. It was established through the merger of National Yang-Ming University and National Chiao Tung University in 2021.

□ President Kuk stated, “Collaboration with reputable global universities holds enormous significance in the current situation, where DGIST is expected to evolve into an international university. We hope that these student exchange agreements will increase opportunities for active exchange and collaboration in education and research.” He also added, “DGIST will put more effort in cultivating science talents who can contribute to the global era.”







[1] Grande école: It refers to an educational institution that provides a small number of selected students with education specializing in a single field, such as politics, administration, business, engineering, and military science, unlike general universities.