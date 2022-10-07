DGIST Holds Technical Cooperation Seminar with Global System Semiconductor Company‘Infineon Technologies’

□ DGIST (President Kuk Yang) announced that it held a technology seminar for mutual cooperation with Infineon Technologies, a global system semiconductor company of Germany, on Tuesday, September 6.

□ Infineon Technologies, a world-leading power semiconductor company, is leading the global semiconductor solution market, which pursue convenience, safety and eco-friendliness. In Korea, it established the xEV High Power Center equipped with various electrical, physical, and chemical analysis equipment, as well as FA (Failure Analysis) and Radar Labs. In 2014, it opened the Daegu Office at DGIST. Recently, in fiscal year 2021, it achieved sales of €11.1 billion with approximately 50,280 employees worldwide.

□ This seminar was hosted by the DGIST Sensorium Institute, which was established to foster next-generation intelligent extrasensory sensors as a future growth engine for the local industry. The program dealt with and included ▲ DGIST-Infineon Automotive Lab Status ▲ Global Electronic Semiconductor Trend ▲ Next-generation Sensor Technology Trend ▲ DGIST Sensor Industry Revitalization Plan ▲Sensor Researcher Exchange and Discussion.

□ In particular, through exchange and discussion, participants shared their opinions about how to expand cooperation between DGIST and Infineon Technologies in various forms, such as cooperation for fab process equipment, in addition to research internships, cooperative research projects, and human resource exchanges.

□ DGIST President Kuk Yang said, “This seminar is a cornerstone for local industry innovation. I expect that human exchange for research cooperation will serve as a stepping stone to expand collaboration into various research fields.”

□ In addition, CEO Lee Seung-soo of Infineon Technologies Korea said, “In the era of the trillion sensor, it was a great opportunity to discuss concrete alternatives to reflect global trends and ways to revitalize local industries.”

□ DGIST Sensorium Institute was established through reorganization in January of this year to intensify the research and development of 'sensors,' a key item that leads the paradigm shift in the fourth industrial revolution. It plans to strengthen the research capabilities required for the development of new technologies, such as next-generation semiconductors and sensors and expand the research infrastructure that can promote industrial revitalization in the region.