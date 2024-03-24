DGIST Invites Former Director Kyung-Ho Shin of KIST’s Science and Technology Policy Institute to Enhance Research Excellence and Global Research Capabilities

□ DGIST (President Kunwoo Lee) has invited Kyung-Ho Shin, the former director of KIST’s Science and Technology Policy Institute, as the Vice President for Research and Director of the Convergence Research Institute (hereafter “Vice President for Research”) to boost research excellence and global research capabilities.

□ Vice President for Research, Kyung-Ho Shin, graduated from the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Seoul National University, earned a Master’s degree in Materials Science and Engineering from KAIST, and a Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, USA.

□ Vice President Shin has been a professional with experience in both the industrial and research sectors, having worked at LS Cable and System Ltd. (1981-1987), KIST (1993-2023), and Commercialization Promotion Agency for R&D Outcomes (2020-2022). He has held positions such as Director of KIST’s Science and Technology Policy Institute and Acting Director of the Commercialization Promotion Agency for R&D Outcome.

□ Further, Vice President Shin has been actively involved in industry and research sectors, serving as the President of The Asian Union of Magnetics Societies in 2016, President of The Korean Magnetics Society in 2017, Chairman of the Materials Resources Division at The National Academy of Engineering of Korea in 2019, and President of The Korean Institute of Metals and Materials in 2021.

□ In February 2024, upon his appointment as Vice President for Research, Shin has set three main tasks (creation of original technologies, dissemination of research results, and contribution to regional development) and planned five key strategies (creating a research-focused environment, activating industry–academic–research cooperation, enhancing international cooperation, spreading science and technology culture, and augmenting policy development capabilities) to lead DGIST’s Convergence Research Institute as “an institution leading the future through innovation.”

□ Vice President Kyung-Ho Shin stated, “I plan to optimize the research and development management system and systematically establish and implement action plans to successfully realize DGIST’s founding objectives. As Vice President for Research, I will do my utmost to contribute to the advancement of knowledge and to the local, national, and international community through creative interdisciplinary research and transparent and ethical management.”

□ President Kunwoo Lee expressed, “Vice President Kyung-Ho Shin, with his practical experience and expertise as a researcher, is expected to play a pivotal role in leading DGIST’s Convergence Research Institute toward international excellence in interdisciplinary research and in building domestic and international cooperation networks.”