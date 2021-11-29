Dialogue Forum 6 “From Paris to Glasgow, COP 26 and Implications on Climate Policies” (in Thai)

In August, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) launched the first part of its periodical Sixth Assessment Report or AR6 to assess the state of the world’s climate. The UN’s top post, Antonio Guterres, called it, “a code red for humanity”. Besides stark and stunning sets of information that wake people up to the climate reality and its impacts that could last for centuries, the report has also painted a shocking picture on the rising temperature, pointing that if nothing is done the world could pass the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold in the next 20 years!

According to the UNFCCC’s latest update on the voluntary cuts on GHGs known as Nationally Determined Contributions or NDCs, the world is still on a catastrophic pathway to 2.4C by the end of this century. To limit the rise to 1.5C, a 45 per cent cut in emissions is needed by 2030 and zero emissions by 2050. The commitments by countries to date, the organisation noted, imply an increase of 14 per cent in GHG emissions, on a contrary. Other sticking points concern adaptation and financing, under which $ 100 billion a year for “climate action” in developing countries is needed, as well as funding for adaptation to at least 50 per cent of total public climate finance expenditure.

The adaptation costs in the developing world are estimated at around $70 billion a year, and they could rise as much as $300 billion by 2030. Countries have reached the deal at COP26 with an introduction of Glasgow Climate Pact. It remains to be seen what the implications of the pact would be like.

The Dialogue Forum, which opens a space for such critical discussion, therefore, would cordially like to invite you to explore the new deal as well as its implications for countries like Thailand at Dialogue 6 (Year 2): From Paris to Glasgow, COP 26 and Implications on Climate Policies as part of the climate forum series on 2 December 2021 from 12.15 pm-2.30 pm via Zoom.

**Please register and confirm your Zoom participation ahead of the event: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEkc-qqrzorGtIxzUMWo5QKuQYIOvU4OKcE. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

***You can also watch the event live via FB [email protected] FB Page: Thai PBS, Decode, นักข่าวพลเมือง(ThaiPBS), Bangkok Tribune News, SEA-Junction, Thai SEJ (ชมรมนักข่าวสิ่งแวดล้อม)

Dialogue Forum 6: From Paris to Glasgow, COP 26 and Implications on Climate Policies

12.15 pm Zoom opening for participants 12.25 pm Brief introduction of the forum and the topic of the forum sessions (moderators) 12.30 pm Overview: COP 26 and Its Implications on Development Policies Dr.Wijarn Simachaya, Chairman of Board of Directors, Thailand Greenhouse Gases Management Organization (TGO), and President of the Thai Environment Institute (TEI) (former Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment) 12.40 pm Forum Discussion: COP 26 and Implications on Climate Related Sectors Speakers: Dr. Phirun Saiyasitpanich, Secretary-General, Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning (ONEP)

Dr. Buntoon Srethasirote, Committee Member of the Energy Regulatory Commission, and Director of the Good Governance for Social Development and the Environment Institute (GSEI)

Dr. Suvit Toraninpanich, Chairman of Working Group on the Support and Promotion of Industry Greenhouse Gas Reduction, the Federation of Thai Industries, and a member of Global Compact Network Thailand

Asst. Prof. Dr. Chalotorn Kansuntisukmongkol, Faculty of Economics, Thammasat University

Ms. Warangkana Rattanarat, Country Director, RECOFTC Thailand

Mr. Tara Buakamsri, Thailand Country Director, Greenpeace Thailand Moderators: Ms. Wiphaporn Wattanawit, TV host, Citizen Journalists Program, Thai PBS/ Dr. Petch Manopawitr, Co-Founder ReReef, Secretary-General of Green World Foundation 2.00 pm Q&A session 2.30 pm Wrap-up and closing of the forum

Organizers:

SEA Junction

SEA Junction, established under the Thai non-profit organization Foundation for Southeast Asia Studies (ForSEA), aims to foster understanding and appreciation of Southeast Asia in all its socio-cultural dimensions, from arts and lifestyles to economy and development. Conveniently located at Room 408 of the Bangkok Arts and Culture Center or BACC (across MBK, BTS National Stadium), SEA Junction facilitates public access to knowledge resources and exchanges among students, practitioners and Southeast Asia lovers. For more information see www.seajunction.org, join the Facebook group: http://www.facebook.com/groups/1693058870976440/ and follow us on twitter and Instagram @seajunction

Bangkok Tribune News

Bangkok Tribune is the indie and in-depth online news agency to “explain” and “inspire” people with constructive news reports on development and environmental policies in Thailand and the Mekong region, critical to public decisions, thus truly serving the public interest. For more info, see https://bkktribune.com/.

Thai Society of Environmental Journalists

Thai Society of Environmental Journalists (Thai SEJ) is an association of news reporting individuals who strive to report on environmental issues and the impact of climate change both in Thailand and overseas. For more information, see https://greennews.agency/.

Decode

Decode is an online media for citizens of the future who want to see change and become part of the society’s solution. It presents carefully crafted issues with attention to conversations, truth and challenging questions in order to pass on the inspiration for collective social action. For more information, see https://decode.plus/.

Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (Thailand Office)

The Konrad Adenauer Foundation is a foundation from Germany. Our activities in Thailand aim at strengthening the parliamentary system, economic and social stability, the civil society’s decision-making role as well as promoting rule of law, peaceful conflict resolution, and political participation of the people. For more information, see https://www.kas.de/en/web/thailand.