EdUHK Scholars among World’s Top 2% Most-cited

This year, 18 have once again found a place on the prestigious list, while 11 scientists from the University have been included for the first time.

Their publications cover 12 different disciplines, including education, social psychology, environmental sciences, general mathematics, geriatrics, energy, general chemistry, marine biology and hydrobiology, organic chemistry, physical chemistry, urban and regional planning, and building and construction.

Prepared by a team of experts at Stanford University, the list ranks academics by the number of times their research has been cited against other authors in the subfield in which they work. The selection is based on the top 100,000 by C-score (with and without self-citations) or a percentile rank of 2% or better.

Along with the results of the 2020 Research Assessment Exercise, this list reflects the significant advances the University and its scholars are making. Apart from education, the broadening range of research areas cover the core field of education, as well as other related disciplines, through EdUHK’s Education-plus approach.

*Baas, Jeroen; Boyack, Kevin; Ioannidis, John P.A. (2021), “August 2021 data-update for ‘Updated science-wide author databases of standardized citation indicators’”, Mendeley Data, V3, doi: 10.17632/btchxktzyw.3