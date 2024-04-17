EDUtech Asia

Back for its 9th edition, EDUtech Asia is once again bringing together the leading minds across Asia to reimagine the future of education with the power of tech.

On 5-7 November 2024 at Sands Expo, Singapore, get ready for 3 days of exciting and insightful content delivered by 400+ inspiring speakers from schools and higher education institutions across Asia. We will cover the most pressing topics on the minds of educators today– including digital strategy, generative AI, teacher training, differentiated instruction, pedagogy for digital learning, sustainability, cyber-security, and the digital divide.

Experience solutions provided by 200 of the world's leading education technology players and a further 80 cutting-edge EdTech start-ups showcasing the latest EdTech solutions in the free-to-attend exhibition. That’s not all, there will also be EDUtech Show &amp; Tell presentations by educators for educators.

Join us at Asia’s largest education conference &amp; exhibition and accelerate a change in education across Asia.

From 06 Nov 2024
Until 07 Nov 2024
Sands Expo Singapore
Singapore
Event website
Education
Technology
Educational Technology
Asia Research News Partnerships